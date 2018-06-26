Football world cup 2018

Not seeing judge does not mean immigrant due process rights trampled - White House

World Reuters Jun 26, 2018 03:05:24 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that removing illegal immigrants from the United States without giving them an opportunity to go before a judge, as President Donald Trump has called for, does not mean they would not be afforded due process rights.

"Thousands of illegal aliens are removed every month without seeing an immigration judge as a result of procedures in current law, including voluntary removal and expedited removal," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said at a regular news briefing.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; editing by Grant McCool)

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 03:05 AM

