Praising the growing co-operation between India and the United States (US), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that multi-nation alliances such as QUAD and I2U2 are testimony to the strong bond between the two nations.

Speaking at an official luncheon in his honour by the US State Department, PM Modi raised a toast to the military, economic and diplomatic ties between India and the US which have strengthened by leaps and bounds in recent years.

“I would like to thank VP Kamala Harris & Secretary Blinken for this grand welcome. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you for your warm words. Today, I am delighted to be before you once again at the State Department. In the last 3 days, I participated in numerous meetings. In all these meetings, one thing was common. Everyone agreed that friendship and cooperation should further deepen between the people of India & US,” PM Modi said.

“India and US have added and expanded scope of mutual cooperation in defence and strategic areas,” he added.

“During my first visit to the US in 2014, my good friend Joe Biden who was at the US State Department at the time had described the India-US relationship as a promise over the horizon. Now after a long and beautiful journey it is not limited to a promised nor to the horizon.”

Elaborating the growing co-operation between India and the US in different sectors, PM Modi said, “In the last nine years, we have added more dimensions in our corporation in the defense and strategic sector and in emerging technologies and trade. We are progressing as we work in the frameworks of Quad and I2U2. India and US can be seen working together.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of people to people contact in taking forward the growing ties between India and the United States (US).

PM Modi highlighted the example of US vice-president Kamala Harris and her mother to elaborate the manner in which the Indian-American community have kept alive their bonds with India, made their native country proud with their achievements and helped develop bilateral bonds between Indian and the US.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint committee of the US Congress on the second day of his historic state visit.

PM Modi met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy before addressing the Congress.

Congress members chanted ‘Modi Modi’ as the Indian leader entered the Congress before his big address.

Modi is the first Indian prime minister who has been accorded the honour of addressing the US Congress. Earlier, the Indian leader addressed the Congress in 2016.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also among the handful of leaders across the world to make a speech at the Congress.

