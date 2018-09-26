Not in Britain's national interest to hold election: UK PM May

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday it would not be in Britain's national interest to hold another general election.

"What I'm doing is working to deliver a good (Brexit) deal with Europe in the national interest. It would not be in the national interest to have an election," May told reporters on board her official plane on the way to New York where she attends the United Nations General Assembly.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)

