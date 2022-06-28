'Not done fighting': The celebrities voicing their protest against overturning of Roe v Wade

American celebrities are not mincing their words, as they join the hundreds and thousands protesting against the Supreme Court decision to overturn the 1973 landmark ruling

The United States' Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v Wade, that has put an end to abortion rights in US, has invited backlash from citizens.

Last week’s ruling pronounced by Justice Samuel Alito said: “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.” Justice Alito was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh in his decision.

Since the ruling, many celebrities have taken to Twitter to condemn the court’s decision. Some celebrities, like Olivia Rodrigo, openly voiced their anger on stage while performing to send a clear message across.

Olivia Rodrigo

The 19-year-old US singer was performing at Glastonbury Music festival on Saturday when she invited singer Lily Allen on stage to perform with her. Both of them dedicated Allen’s song F***k You to the five US Supreme Court judges, saying: “I want to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who showed us at the end of the day they truly don’t give a s**t about freedom.”

The Good 4 u singer further said that she was “devastated” by the decision and that “so many women and girls are going to die because of this.”

Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Megan was also performing at the Glastonbury festival, when mid-performance she paused and said: “You know it wouldn’t be me if I didn’t say something about these stupid a** men. I mean god***n. What else you want?”

Later, she also posted an infographic on her Instagram about the subject. She urged her 29.1 million followers to “not back down” even though “the court has failed us”. The caption of her post also said: “I am going to keep fighting because everyone deserves access to the care they need.”

Kesha

The High Road singer was performing at the Pride Live’s Stonewall Day 2022 in New York City. It was here when she said that she is “not done fighting”.

Performing on the very same day the ruling was passed by the US Supreme Court, Kesha said: “With the Supreme Court ruling, overturning Roe v Wade today, I don’t want to bring down the mood, but it’s important that we understand we are a family.”

She told her fans at the concert that it is really important to “stick together and to remember that this s*** was punk.”

Phoebe Bridgers

The 27-year-old singer chanted “F***k the SC” during her concert at Glastonbury festival.

Phoebe, who recently revealed that she had an abortion last year according to a report in Independent, said: “It’s super surreal, but I’m having the shittiest time.”

“All these irrelevant old motherf***ers trying to tell us what to do with our bodies,” said an irked Phoebe.

Kendrick Lamar

The Grammy-winning artist, who closed the Glastonbury festival, ended his performance with an exceptional plea for women’s rights following the ruling. After he concluded his set, he repeated the chant: “They judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights” as fake blood poured down his face, soaking his white shirt, as reported by CNN.

Billy Joe Armstrong

Famous punk-rock band Green Day’s Billy Joe Armstrong took a bold step to condemn the US Supreme Court’s contentious ruling.

Performing at the London Stadium in UK as a part the band’s ‘Hella Mega Tour’, the singer told his fans present at the concert that he intends to renounce his US citizenship as mark of protest. He said: “F***k America. I am f*****g renouncing my citizenship.”

Taylor Swift

After the US top court’s decision, Swift took to Twitter where she reposted, former First Lady Michelle Obama’s personal thought on the subject.

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

The caption of the post said: “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are- that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

