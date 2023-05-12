'Not accurate': Russia denies claims of Ukraine's 'breakthrough' in Bakhmut

Ukraine has not made a breakthrough in flashpoint city of Bakhmut, Russia said, denying claims by Pro-Moscow bloggers and the head of the Wagner mercenary group. They asserted of a large-scale Ukrainian counterattack and Russian troops having dropped back from some areas near the flashpoint city.

“Reports by certain Telegram channels of ‘breaches of defences’ in several places along the line of contact are not accurate,” the Russian defence ministry said on Friday.

“The general situation in the area of the special military operation is under control,” the defence ministry said.

Russian military, meanwhile, claimed that the last remaining part of Artyomovsk, also known as Bakhmut, was being stormed with air force and artillery support, while there was an “ongoing battle” to counter the attack of Ukrainian units in the direction of Malo-Ilyinkovka, northwest of the city, with “heavy enemy casualties in lives and equipment.”

However, a senior Ukrainian military officer, earlier this week, claimed that Russian soldiers had dropped back from some areas near Bakhmut after limited counter-attacks by Kyiv’s forces around the eastern city.

‘Ukraine successfully breaking through Bakhmut’

Earlier this week, head of Russia’s Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin acknowledged that Ukrainian units were successfully breaking through in some areas.

Wagner group’s forces are on the front line of the battle for Bakhmut.

Battle for Bakhmut

With population of around 70,000 people, Bakhmut has been destroyed as Russian forces have posted incremental gains over recent months, amounting to some 80 per cent of the city.

Russian defence ministry, in its address, however, did not comment on reports over alleged withdrawals of its troops near Bakhmut but said its forces were “continuing to liberate the western parts” of the city.

“The general situation in the special military operation zone is under control,” it added.

‘Ukraine needs more time for counteroffensive’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said it needs more time before commencing a highly anticipated counter-offensive against Russian troops.

“Mentally we’re ready…” Zelenskyy told the BBC. “In terms of equipment, not everything has arrived yet.

“With (what we have) we can go forward and be successful. But we’d lose a lot of people. I think that’s unacceptable. So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time,” he was quoted as saying.

With inputs from agencies

