North, South Korean senior officials meet to fix date and venue for third leaders' summit

World Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 08:24:55 IST

Seoul: Senior officials from the rival Koreas are meeting to set a date and venue for a third summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The talks are happening on Monday at a North Korea-controlled building in the border village of Panmunjom.

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, with his North Korean counterpart Ri Son Gwon during their meeting at the northern side of Panmunjom. AP

South Korean delegate Cho Myoung-gyon, with his North Korean counterpart Ri Son Gwon in Panmunjom. AP

The two leaders first met in April in a highly publicized summit and then again in May for more informal talks. They agreed at the time to meet in the fall in Pyongyang.

The delegations Monday are made up of senior officials handling inter-Korean issues for both countries.

The meeting comes amid a growing standoff on North Korean denuclearization that has followed Kim's summit with President Donald Trump in June in Singapore.


Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 08:24 AM

