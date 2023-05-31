North Korea's launch of 'ballistic missile' violates UN Security Council resolutions, warns Japan

North Korea’s launch of a “ballistic missile” violated UN Security Council resolutions, Japan warned Wednesday, following what Pyongyang said was a failed satellite launch.

According to Japanese government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno, “as a ballistic missile launch like this one violates relevant UN Security Council resolutions, Japan firmly protested against North Korea and strongly condemned” the launch.

The hermit state announced on Tuesday that it planned to launch a military surveillance satellite before 11 June, having informed Japan of its plans the day before.

Because long-range rockets and space launchers employ the same technology, researchers believe Pyongyang would gain cover for testing banned intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) by obtaining the capacity to place a satellite in orbit.

“We cannot tolerate this kind of launch whether it is a satellite or anything else, as it violates UN resolutions,” Japan’s Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters.

Japan briefly activated its missile alert warning system for the southern Okinawa region on Wednesday morning.

But North Korean state media said the satellite had crashed into the sea soon after launch as an “accident occurred” during its flight.

Matsuno said the government presumed that the projectile “disappeared in the air above the Yellow Sea and that no object was put into outer space”.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said earlier Wednesday that North Korea had launched “what appears to be a ballistic missile” but that there had been no reports of damage.

