North Korea's Kim stressed armaments, defence industry at key party meeting

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un discussed foreign affairs, armaments and the defence industry at a key ruling Workers' Party meeting on Sunday, state media KCNA said on Monday.

Kim convened a meeting of top party officials on Saturday to pore over important policy matters ahead of a year-end deadline he has set for the United States to soften its stance in stalled denuclearisation talks.

Kim emphasised the need to take "positive and offensive measures for fully ensuring the sovereignty and security of the country as required by the present situation," KCNA said, adding the meeting was still under way.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Jack Kim; Editing by Peter Cooney)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.