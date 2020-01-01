North Korea's Kim says world to see 'new strategic weapon' in the near future - KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday vowed to continue developing his country's nuclear deterrent and introduce a "new strategic weapon" in the near future, state media KCNA said, after the United States missed a year-end deadline for a restart of denuclearisation talks.

While accusing Washington of making "gangster-like demands," Kim said at a key ruling Workers' Party meeting that the scope of the nuclear deterrent will depend on the United States' future attitude, leaving the door for dialogue open.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Jack Kim; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

