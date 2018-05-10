You are here:
World Reuters May 10, 2018 04:05:58 IST

North Korea's Kim says releases three American detainees upon U.S. request - KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he accepted a U.S. suggestion to release to American detainees and gave them amnesty, state media said on Thursday.

The upcoming summit between the United States and North Korea will be an excellent first meeting for promotion of a positive situation on the Korean peninsula, North Korea KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

State media KCNA also said that Kim reached a satisfactory consensus with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo upon their meeting.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sandra Maler)

May 10, 2018

