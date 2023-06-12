North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has committed to “hold hands” with Russian President Vladimir Putin and strengthen strategic collaboration on their common goal of establishing a powerful country, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

In a greeting to Putin on Russia’s National Day, Kim made the commitment, justifying Putin’s choice to attack Ukraine and expressing his “full support and solidarity.”

“Justice is sure to win and the Russian people will continue to add glory to the history of victory,” Reuters quoted Kim as saying in the message published by KCNA.

Kim called for “closer strategic cooperation” with Moscow, “holding hands firmly with the Russian president, in conformity with the common desire of the peoples of the two countries to fulfil the grand goal of building a powerful country,” it added.

North Korea has sought to forge closer ties with the Kremlin and backed Moscow after it invaded Ukraine last year, blaming the “hegemonic policy” and “high-handedness” of the United States and the West.

With inputs from agencies

