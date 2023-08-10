North Korea's Kim dismisses top general, calls for war preparations

State media KCNA said on Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had changed the military’s top general and demanded increased war preparations, a rise in weapon manufacturing, and an expansion of military exercises.

The Central Military Commission meeting, which addressed plans for measures to defeat North Korea’s opponents, which it did not name, is where Kim made the remarks, according to the article.

Chief of the General Staff Pak Su Il, the highest ranking general in the nation, was reportedly “dismissed,” according to KCNA. About seven months had passed since he assumed his position.

General Ri Yong Gil, who had previously been the nation’s defence minister and supreme commander of its conventional forces, took over for Pak.

Ri has also held the position of army chief of staff in the past. His firing and subsequent absence from official events when he was replaced in 2016 generated rumours of his execution in South Korea. A few months later, when he was appointed to another prominent position, he returned.

The report made no specific mention of Kim’s aim for increasing weapons production capacity. He advocated for the production of more artillery, missile engines, and other weaponry during a visit to a weapons factory last week.

Kim may be seen pointing at Seoul and its surrounding regions on a map in pictures issued by KCNA.

The United States has charged North Korea with supplying weapons, including artillery rounds, rockets, and missiles, to Russia for its conflict in Ukraine. Both North Korea and Russia have refuted the assertions.

According to the source, Kim also urged the military to practise using the nation’s most modern weaponry and equipment to maintain its troops prepared for battle.

On September 9, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Day of the Foundation of the Republic, North Korea is planning a military parade. Paramilitary organisations are used by North Korea to reinforce its armed forces.

Between August 21 and August 24, the US and South Korea will conduct military exercises, which the North views as a threat to its security.

