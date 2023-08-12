North Koreans told to risk all to protect portraits of Kim Jong-un as Typhoon Khanun approaches 

Amidst the anticipation of heavy rain and strong winds brought about by tropical storm Khanun, North Koreans have been instructed to take all necessary actions to safeguard the portraits representing the Kim dynasty.

The official newspaper of the Korean Workers’ Party, Rodong Sinmun, emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety of propaganda portraits of the current leader, Kim Jong-un, his father, Kim Jong-il, and his grandfather, Kim Il-sung.

The publication also called upon citizens to protect the numerous statues, mosaics, murals, and monuments dedicated to the Kim dynasty, which has governed North Korea since its establishment in 1948.

The directive to protect portraits of the Kim dynasty serves as a reminder of the regime’s emphasis on symbolism to reinforce its authority.

Images of Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung are prominently displayed in every household and workplace across the nation, and individuals can face severe consequences, including execution, for inadvertently damaging them.

Tropical storm Khanun, having made landfall on the Korean peninsula, was projected to move into North Korea the following day.

South Korea has already witnessed floods and landslides caused by the tropical storm, leading to evacuations and casualties.

North Korea’s state-run KCNA reported that all sectors and units in the country were actively engaged in addressing the abnormal climate conditions, including issuing warnings about strong winds, downpours, tidal waves, and sea disturbances.

With inputs from agencies