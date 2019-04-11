North Korean's Kim Jong Un says country must deliver 'serious blow' to those imposing sanctions: KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country needs to deliver a "serious blow" to those imposing sanctions through a self-reliant economy, North Korean state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Thursday.

KCNA said Kim stated North Korea's position on the second U.S.-North Korea summit that took place recently, saying, "We must deal a serious blow to the hostile forces who are mistakenly determined to bring us down with sanctions by advancing the socialist construction to a high level of self-reliance that fits our circumstances and state, based on our own power, technology and resources."

North Korea is expected to convene a session of its legislature, the Supreme People's Assembly, on Thursday, while U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to hold a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Leslie Adler)

