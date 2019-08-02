North Korean projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles: Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The North Korean projectiles launched early Friday are believed to be short-range ballistic missiles, Kyodo News reported, citing unnamed Japanese government officials.

South Korea's military said earlier that unidentified short-range projectiles were fired at 2:59 a.m. and 3:23 a.m. local time from North Korea's South Hamgyong Province into the East Sea, the North's third launch in just over week.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Sam Holmes)

