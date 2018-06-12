North Korean leader hopes to learn much from Singapore - state media

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was impressed by Singapore's economic development and hoped he could learn from the country during a night tour of some of the city state's landmarks, the North's state media said on Tuesday.

Kim said Singapore was "clean and beautiful", while looking at the view on Monday from the observation deck of the Marina Bay Sands hotel, adding that he had learned much about the Southeast Asian nation's economic potential and how it had developed, the official KCNA news agency said.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.