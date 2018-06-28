North Korea understands scope of U.S. denuclearisation request - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he was confident that North Korea understood the scope of the U.S. desire for complete denuclearisation as the two countries negotiate after President Donald Trump's summit this month with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"We've been pretty unambiguous in our conversations about what we mean when we say complete denuclearisation," Pompeo told a Senate subcommittee hearing.

He said he would be leading continuing talks with Pyongyang and that he was optimistic the United States would begin receiving remains of U.S. soldiers from the Korean War "in the not-too-distant future."

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)

