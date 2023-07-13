North Korea test fires solid-fuel ICBM days after threatening to down US spy planes

North Korea announced Thursday that it has successfully launched its new intercontinental ballistic missile, according to state media, as Pyongyang vented its rage after threatening to shoot down US spy planes it claimed breached its airspace.

According to the state-run KCNA news agency, the Hwasong-18 — a new type of purportedly solid-fuel ballistic missile fired by the North only once before, in April — flew 1,001 kilometres at a maximum altitude of 6,648 kilometres before splashing into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

Experts say the flight period of roughly 70 minutes is also comparable to some of North Korea’s past ICBM launches. According to the source, the launch, which was directed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was a “grand explosion” that rocked “the entire planet.”

Kim also promised a “series of stronger military offensives” unless the US and South Korea adjust their policies towards the North, according to KCNA.

The launch was confirmed by the South Korean military on Wednesday, at a time when ties between the two Koreas are at an all-time low, with negotiations stalled and Kim demanding expanded weapons development, including tactical nukes.

In reaction, Seoul and Washington have increased security cooperation, threatening Pyongyang with a nuclear reprisal and the “end” of its current regime if it ever used nuclear weapons against the allies.

The launch “is a grave provocation that harms the peace and security of the Korean peninsula” and breaches UN sanctions against Pyongyang, according to South Korea’s military, which urged North Korea to halt such activities.

The United Nations, the United States, and its allies, particularly France, all criticised it harshly.

“This launch is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilising the security situation in the region,” US National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement.

Pyongyang in February also launched a Hwasong-15, which flew a similar 989 kilometres.

‘Provocative’ US Actions

Wednesday’s launch came after North Korea on Monday accused a US spy plane of violating its airspace and condemned Washington’s plans to deploy a nuclear missile submarine near the Korean peninsula.

A spokesperson for the North Korean Ministry of National Defence said the United States had “intensified espionage activities beyond the wartime level”, citing “provocative” spy plane flights over eight straight days this month.

“There is no guarantee that such shocking accident as downing of the US Air Force strategic reconnaissance plane will not happen in the East Sea of Korea,” the spokesperson added.

Kim’s powerful sister Kim Yo Jong said that a US spy aircraft had violated the country’s eastern airspace twice on Monday, according to a separate statement.

Kim Yo Jong said North Korea would not respond directly to US reconnaissance activities outside of the country’s exclusive economic zone, but warned it would take “decisive action” if its maritime military demarcation line was crossed.

The United States said in April that one of its nuclear-armed ballistic submarines would visit a South Korean port for the first time in decades, without specifying an exact date.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has ramped up defence cooperation with Washington in response, staging joint military exercises with advanced stealth jets and long-range heavy bombers.

Yoon is set to attend a NATO summit in Lithuania this week, seeking stronger cooperation over North Korea’s growing threats.