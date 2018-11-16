You are here:
World Reuters Nov 16, 2018 04:06:02 IST

North Korea state media says Kim oversees testing of 'newly developed' weapon: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's state media announced on Friday that leader Kim Jong Un inspected the site for testing a "newly developed cutting-edge strategic weapon", South Korean Yonhap news service reported.

North Korea's Korean Central Television (KCTV) said without elaborating that the weapon which Kim oversaw the testing of was "researched and developed for a long time", and that the test was successful, according to Yonhap.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Updated Date: Nov 16, 2018 04:06 AM

