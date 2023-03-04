North Korea says US causing international arms control collapse
North Korea says such joint military exercises are proof that the United States and its allies are hostile and bent on regime change in the North.
Seoul: North Korea on Saturday blamed the United States for what it said was the collapse of international arms control systems and said Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons were a just response to ensure the balance of power in the region.
“The Korean peninsula is turning into the world’s biggest powderkeg and war practice field due to a military expansion scheme led by the United States and its followers,” its foreign ministry said in a commentary carried by state news agency KCNA.
Recent moves by South Korea and Japan showed that a military build-up by the United States and its followers was crossing the danger line and this could not be tolerated, it added.
The comments follow the United States and South Korea’s announcement on Friday that they plan to conduct large-scale military exercises from March 13-23 to strengthen the allies’ combined defensive posture, including focusing on what they called North Korean aggression.
North Korea says such joint military exercises are proof that the United States and its allies are hostile and bent on regime change in the North.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
North Korea chronic food shortage worsens amid COVID-19, but no famine yet
It is difficult to know the exact situation in the North, which kept its borders virtually closed during the pandemic. Food shortages and economic hardships have persisted since a famine killed estimated hundreds of thousands of people in the mid-1990s
Groundwater carries radiation risk for North Korean cities near nuke test site, says Seoul-based rights group
The study by the Transitional Justice Working Group said radioactive materials could have spread across eight cities and counties near the site, where more than 1 million North Koreans live, and where groundwater is used in everyday lives, including drinking
North Korea says it fired ICBM as warning to US, Seoul
Leader Kim Jong Un ordered the 'sudden launching drill' and a Hwasong-15 missile, a weapon first tested by the North in 2017,was fired from Pyongyang airport that afternoon