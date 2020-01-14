North Korea remains open to dialogue with U.S. - South Korea's Moon

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday there was no need to be pessimistic about stalled denuclearisation dialogue between the United States and North Korea, adding Pyongyang has not yet shut the door to more talks.

Moon said U.S. President Donald Trump's recent letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was a good sign that underscores his commitment to dialogue with Pyongyang. Moon was speaking at a news conference at the presidential Blue House.

(Reporting by Kevin Krolicki, Hyonhee Shin and Seoul bureau; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

