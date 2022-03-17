North Korea remains completely silent after missile explodes over Pyongyang
The North test-fired a ballistic missile from the Sunan area of the capital, home to some three million people
Seoul: North Korea's state media was silent Thursday after a suspected missile test ended in what Seoul said was total failure, exploding mid-air in the skies above the capital Pyongyang almost immediately after launch.
The North test-fired what was most likely a ballistic missile from the Sunan area of the capital, home to some three million people, early Wednesday, South Korea's military said.
The projectile exploded moments after launch, with Seoul-based specialist NK News reporting that debris fell in or near Pyongyang as a red-tinged ball of smoke zigzagged across the sky.
