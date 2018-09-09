You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

North Korea parades troops, artillery to mark 70th anniversary as nation in Pyongyang; Kim Jong-un, Chinese envoy attend

World FP Staff Feb 14, 2019 15:19:35 IST

North Korea staged a huge military parade on 9 September to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation. Soldiers raised the country's national flag before the parade started in Pyongyang. AP

North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation. Soldiers raised the country's national flag before the parade started in Pyongyang. AP

Soldiers march during the parade. Although North Korea stages military parades almost every year, and held one just before the Olympics began in South Korea in February this year.

Soldiers march during the parade. North Korea stages military parades almost every year, and held one just before the Winter Olympics began in South Korea in February this year.

Soldiers march with a float showing late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung. Nearly half of the parade was devoted to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy. AP

Soldiers march with a float showing late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung, Nearly half of the parade was devoted to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy. AP

Troops, artillery and tanks made their way past leader Kim Jong-un in the centre of Pyongyang, but the largest missiles shown were short-range battlefield devices as the nation held back but held back from showing the Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles. AP

Troops, artillery and tanks make their way past leader Kim Jong-un in the centre of Pyongyang, but the largest missiles shown were short-range battlefield devices. AP

Heavy weaponry also rolled past during a parade but the nation held back from showcasing the Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles that have seen it hit with multiple international sanctions. AP

Heavy weaponry also rolled past during a parade but the nation held back from showcasing the Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM) that have seen it hit with multiple international sanctions. AP

Kim Jong-un at the end of the two-hour event strolled to the edge of the balcony with the Chinese special envoy, Li Zhanshu. The two held up their joined hands to symbolise the countries' traditionally close ties. AP

Kim Jong-un at the end of the two-hour event strolled to the edge of the balcony with the Chinese special envoy, Li Zhanshu. The two held up their joined hands to symbolise the countries' traditionally close ties. AP

Performers take part in a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day. The nation also celebrated the revival of its iconic mass games through huge rallies. AP

Performers take part in a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day. The nation also celebrated the revival of its iconic mass games after a five-year hiatus through huge rallies. AP

The focus then to civilian groups, ranging from nurses to construction workers, many with colorful floats beside them. The strong emphasis on the economy underscores leader Kim Jong-un's new strategy of putting economic development front and center.AP

The focus of the parade shifted to civilian groups, ranging from nurses to construction workers who carried flags and walked beside colorful floats. The strong emphasis on the economy underscores leader Kim Jong-un's new strategy of putting economic development front and centre.AP

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 15:19:35 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories




Cricket Scores