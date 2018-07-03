North Korea on Mike Pompeo's radar to 'flesh out' denuclearisation deal after postponing India-US 2+2 dialogue

Washington: Secretary of State of the United States Mike Pompeo, who last week abruptly postponed the 2+2 dialogue with India scheduled for 6 July, will travel to North Korea this week to "flesh out" the denuclearisation deal on the Korean Peninsula, the White House has announced.

During his week-long trip beginning 5 July from Pyongyang, Pompeo will also travel to Tokyo, Hanoi, Abu Dhabi and Brussels, his spokesperson said on Monday.

The State Department announcement comes days after Pompeo called external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to inform her about his decision to postpone the 6 July India-US 2+2 dialogue in Washington DC. The US had cited "unavoidable reasons" for the sudden postponement of the dialogue.

US envoy to the United Nations Niki Haley, who was in India last week, had clarified that the postponment of the dialogue had "nothing to do" with the Indo-US bilateral ties. "To continue the ongoing and important work of denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula, Secretary Pompeo will be leaving for North Korea on 5 July to meet with the North Korean leader and his team," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference on Monday.

The White House refused to comment on media reports saying North Korea was planning to conceal its nuclear weapons and missiles programme. "We are not going to confirm or deny any intelligence reports. What I can tell you is that we're continuing to make progress," she said.

A top US diplomat had a meeting with members of a North Korean delegation on Sunday. "In the last eight months, you haven't seen missile launches. You haven't seen the nuclear detonations. These conversations are continuing to evolve. I'm not going to get into the details, but I can tell you that progress continues to be made," Sanders said.

Pompeo will be in Pyongyang from 5 to 7 July to continue consultations and "flesh out" the agreement reached by President of the US Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un in Singapore on 12 June. He will spend the next two days in Tokyo, where he will meet Japanese and South Korean leaders to discuss their shared commitment to the final, fully verified denuclearisation of North Korea, as well as other bilateral and regional issues, state department spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

On Sunday, he will travel to Hanoi for talks with the Vietnamese government, and the week after, continue to UAE capital Abu Dhabi before arriving in Brussels on 10 July, she said.

Pompeo will meet UAE leaders to discuss ways to further strengthen the US-UAE partnership and advance their common security and economic priorities, Nauert added. He will then accompany Trump to a NATO summit in Brussels from 10 to 12 July, where discussions will be held on increased defence spending and burden sharing, enhanced deterrence and defence and NATO's strengthened efforts to fight terrorism.

Pompeo will also participate in the US-EU Energy Council and co-host a meeting of foreign ministers of the global coalition to defeat the Islamic State with NATO in Brussels, Nauert said.