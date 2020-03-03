North Korea leader Kim oversees long-range artillery drill - KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a long-range artillery drill on Monday, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

"The men of long-range artillery pieces on the front participating in the drill proudly demonstrated the accurate marksmanship which they had improved in their training," KCNA reported.

South Korea had reported two launches off the east coast into the sea on Monday, but KCNA made no mention of whether missiles were involved.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Chris Reese)

