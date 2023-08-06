North Korea leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at major arms factories

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provided field advice at important military plants between Thursday and Saturday, including manufacturing lines for engines for strategic cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the KCNA state news agency on Sunday.

According to KCNA, Kim also examined facilities that make shells for super large-calibre multiple rocket launchers and transporter-erector-launchers, which are generally used to fire ballistic missiles.

According to KCNA, he provided directives to increase factory production capacities as an essential aspect of strengthening the country’s defensive capabilities.

Kim saw enhanced precision processing and modernised automation in the manufacture of large-calibre multiple rocket launcher rounds while inspecting the armaments facility, according to KCNA.

North Korea has tested rocket launchers for larger calibre shells, advanced cruise missiles and, last month, its newest ballistic missiles including solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Kim called for the mass production of “various kinds of cutting-edge strategic weapon engines … and thus make a great contribution to bringing about a revolution in developing new strategic weapons of our style,” KCNA said.

Kim’s reported visits to multiple arms production facilities over several consecutive days were unusual but come amid a push by the country to develop various strategic and conventional weapons and recent prominent displays of a range of weapons.

In late July, marking the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, it put on a major military parade displaying its newest nuclear-capable missiles and attack and spy drones with senior officials from Beijing and Moscow in attendance, including Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

North Korea also held a large defence exhibition to coincide with the anniversary and Kim gave Shoigu a tour of the display of ballistic missiles and what appeared to be a new drone.

The United States has accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia for its war with Ukraine, including a “significant” number of artillery shells, as well as a shipment of infantry rockets and missiles to the private Russian military company, the Wagner Group.

Both Russia and North Korea have denied those claims.