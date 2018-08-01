North Korea leader has committed to denuclearize: U.S. spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is holding North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un to the commitment he made during a June summit with U.S. President Donald Trump to denuclearize, a State Department spokeswoman said on Tuesday after U.S. spy satellite material showed renewed activity at a North Korean missile factory.

"What we are going on is the commitment that Chairman Kim made to our president, and that is the commitment to denuclearize and that is something we anticipate he will hold up his end of the bargain," spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing for reporters.

She also left open the possibility of follow-up denuclearisation talks between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean officials on the sidelines of southeast Asian meetings in Singapore at the weekend.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)

