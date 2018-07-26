You are here:
North Korea is continuing to produce nuclear bomb fuel: Pompeo

World Reuters Jul 26, 2018 03:06:04 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea is continuing to produce fissile material for nuclear bombs in spite of its pledge to denuclearize, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Asked at a Senate committee hearing whether this was the case, Pompeo responded to Democratic Senator Ed Markey by saying: "Yes, that's correct ... Yes, they continue to produce fissile material."

Pompeo declined to respond when asked whether North Korea was continuing to pursue submarine-launched ballistic missiles or whether North Korea's nuclear program was advancing generally.

Pompeo said he would be happy to answer the latter question if necessary in a classified setting but suggested public statements on the issue would not help "a complex negotiation with a difficult adversary."

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Lesley Wroughton; editing by Jonathan Oatis and James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 03:06 AM

