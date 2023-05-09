North Korea illegally running factories in South Korea, satellite images find

After satellite photographs revealed North Korea was operating roughly 10 South Korea-owned enterprises unlawfully at a now-closed joint industrial complex, South Korea’s unification ministry accused North Korea of illegally using its assets.

The ministry warned of taking probable legal action to defend the property rights of the South Korean owners and claimed it had found indications that the North was operating the factories at the Kaesong Industrial Complex in the border city bearing its name unlawfully.

A ministry official told reporters under the condition of anonymity that the North “appears to be running approximately 10 factories at the Kaesong complex based on satellite images and other intelligence.

According to the official, the North is reportedly expanding the complex’s workforce and number of facilities.

The Voice of America reported on Tuesday that brisk activity had been seen at 21 buildings in the complex, using satellite imagery from April 20 as evidence.

Unification Minister Kwon Young-se sharply denounced the North’s persistent unauthorised exploitation of South Korean assets left behind at the Kaesong complex in a statement he released last month.

In reaction to the North’s nuclear and long-range missile tests, South Korea closed down the industrial complex in February 2016. The facility had previously served as a symbol of inter-Korean peace.