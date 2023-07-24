North Korea fires ballistic missile, say South Korea, Japan
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff has claimed that North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the ocean off its east coast late on Monday.
Japan’s defence ministry also reported that North Korea may have launched a ballistic missile. The reports come amid rising tensions on the Korean peninsula as South Korea and the United States move to increase military readiness against North Korea’s weapons programme through the deployment of U.S. strategic military assets.
North Korea conducted ballistic missile tests last week, hours after a U.S. nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine arrived at a South Korean port for the first time since the 1980s.
On Monday, another nuclear-powered U.S. submarine arrived in South Korea.
Over the weekend, North Korea fired a barrage of cruise missiles into the sea off its west coast.
US sends another nuclear submarine to South Korea in show of force against North Korea
The Kentucky was the first U.S. nuclear-armed submarine to come to South Korea since the 1980s. North Korea reacted to its arrival by test-firing ballistic and cruise missiles in apparent demonstrations that it could make nuclear strikes against South Korea and deployed U.S. naval vessels.
US says North Korea ignoring outreach about American soldier who fled
The US State Department on Wednesday said North Korea had not yet responded to US inquiries on the whereabouts of a US soldier who entered the isolated nation in an apparent attempt to avoid going to court martial after being accused of assault, according to a report
No surprise if North Korea conducts new nuclear test, says US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan
"I have been concerned for some time that North Korea would conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test going back multiple administrations. And I remain concerned about that," said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan