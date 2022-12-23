North Korea denies supplying munitions to Russia
A report in Japan's Tokyo Shimbun earlier claimed that North Korea shipped munitions, including artillery shells, to Russia via train through their border last month
Seoul: North Korea’s foreign ministry has denied media reports claiming that it supplied munitions to Russia and termed them “groundless”.
It further denounced the US for providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, the North’s official KCNA news agency reported on Friday.
A report in Japan’s Tokyo Shimbun earlier claimed that North Korea shipped munitions, including artillery shells, to Russia via train through their border last month.
It was further alleged that additional shipments were expected in the coming weeks.
“The Japanese media’s false report that the DPRK offered munitions to Russia is the most absurd red herring, which is not worth any comment or interpretation,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.
