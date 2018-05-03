North Korea denies it hacked UN database on sanctions, calls US' charge 'stereotyped trick' to continue atmosphere of pressure

United Nations: North Korea is dismissing US claims that Pyongyang hacked the database of the United Nations committee that monitors sanctions against the North as "nonsense," saying the Trump administration should instead be working toward peace.

North Korea's UN Mission said on Thursday that linking the country to the recent incident is a "stereotyped trick to keep up the atmosphere of sanction and pressure" against Pyongyang.

It said the US "picked fault" with North Korea over the hacking at an 30 April closed meeting of the UN Security Council sanctions committee.

The mission said what it calls "the US and hostile forces" should be making an effort to help detente and the peace process on the Korean Peninsula rather than, in its words, "manipulating plots with that hacking incident."