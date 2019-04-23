North Korea confirms leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia for summit with Putin: KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean state media confirmed.

State media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the visit will happen "soon," but did not elaborate the time or the venue.

Putin and Kim are on track to meet by the end of April, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

