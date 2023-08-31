North Korea conducts simulated nuclear strike drills in South

North Korea has announced the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles in a move aimed at simulating nuclear attacks on military sites within South Korea. The country’s state media conveyed that these tests were conducted as a direct response to the United States’ deployment of strategic bombers in the vicinity.

The missiles were reportedly fired from North Korea’s east coast around midnight, as reported by South Korean media. These launches coincide with the annual military exercises conducted by Washington and Seoul, exercises that consistently elicit a reaction from North Korea.

For a while now, Pyongyang has decried these joint drills as rehearsals for war orchestrated by the US. In a statement, North Korea’s army explained that the recent missile firings, occurring on Wednesday, were part of a “tactical nuclear strike drill to replicate devastating assaults on major command centers and operational airfields” located in South Korea.

“The primary objective of this drill is to convey a distinct message to those who pose a challenge to us through military provocations, including deploying strategic nuclear assets despite our continuous warnings,” the army conveyed.

Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, expressed criticism of these missile launches. He articulated that they jeopardize not only the tranquility and stability of Japan but also the international community at large.

Throughout this year, North Korea has undertaken a significant number of weapons tests, showcasing a propensity for militaristic activities. The timing of these recent tests is particularly noteworthy as they took place just a day before the culmination of an 11-day joint military exercise between South Korea and the US, known as Ulchi Freedom Shield.

Reports from South Korean media suggest that at least one US B-1B strategic bomber was deployed above the Korean Peninsula as part of the defense maneuvers.

Notably, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un personally observed a drill on Tuesday, overseeing the training of his top commanders for a scenario of full-scale conflict with South Korea. The simulation involved repelling a sudden invasion and then launching a counter-offensive aimed at gaining control over the entirety of the southern region.

Despite facing sanctions from the United Nations, Kim Jong-Un has consistently pledged to enhance the production of nuclear warheads and the development of more potent weaponry for his nation. In this year alone, Pyongyang has carried out a series of missile trials, continuing a trend that began in 2022 – even including missiles capable of reaching US territories.

Over the past months, there have been unsuccessful attempts by North Korea to launch two space satellites. In a separate development, the United States reported on Wednesday that North Korea was actively engaged in negotiations with Russia concerning a potential arms agreement.

Last month, Russia’s defense minister visited Pyongyang, during which he received a public tour of North Korea’s military assets. The US alleges that Mr. Shoigu, the Russian defense minister, utilized this visit to persuade North Korea to supply weapons and ammunition.

John Kirby, the spokesperson for the US National Security Council, communicated to journalists on Wednesday, “Following these discussions, there is a possibility of further high-level talks in the coming months. Among the potential agreements, Russia is anticipated to acquire substantial quantities of various munitions from North Korea, with the intent of utilizing them in Ukraine.”

Pyongyang has consistently dismissed allegations that it has been providing arms to Russia in support of the latter’s intervention in Ukraine.