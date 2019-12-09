party BJP INC JDS OTH
North Korea calls Donald Trump 'thoughtless old man' after US president warns Kim Jong-un 'has everything to lose'

World The Associated Press Dec 09, 2019 17:24:21 IST

  • North Korea insulted US president Donald Trump again on Monday, calling him a thoughtless and sneaky old man

  • This came after Trump tweeted that Kim Jong Un would not want to abandon special relationship between the two leaders, affect American presidential election by resuming hostile acts

  • Nuclear negotiations faltered after a February summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un in Vietnam

Seoul: North Korea insulted US president Donald Trump again on Monday, calling him a thoughtless and sneaky old man after he tweeted that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would not want to abandon a special relationship between the two leaders and affect the American presidential election by resuming hostile acts.

North Korea calls Donald Trump thoughtless old man after US president warns Kim Jong-un has everything to lose

File image of Kim Jong-un. AP

A senior North Korean official, former nuclear negotiator Kim Yong Chol, said in a statement that his country would not cave into US pressure because it has nothing to lose and accused the Trump administration of attempting to buy time ahead of an end-of-year deadline set by Kim Jong Un for Washington to salvage nuclear talks.

Nuclear negotiations faltered after a February summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un in Vietnam broke down when the US side rejected North Korean demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

Kim has said North Korea will seek a new way if the US maintains its sanctions and pressure, and issued the deadline for the Trump administration to offer mutually acceptable terms for a deal.

Updated Date: Dec 09, 2019 17:24:21 IST

