North Korea bans laughing, drinking and shopping for 11-days to observe Kim Jong Il's death anniversary

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, also known as North Korea, has imposed a strict ban on laughing, drinking and shopping for its residents. The ban has been imposed as the country is entering a 11-day mourning period from today, 17 December (Friday).

This year, North Korea will mark the 10th anniversary of the death of former Supreme Leader Kim Jong Il. That is the reason why the mourning period has been extended to 11 days. Otherwise, it is a 10-day period which is observed every year.

For the unversed, Kim Jong Il passed away due to a heart attack on 17 December, 2011. The 69-year-old had ruled the country from 1994 to 2011. Furthermore, Kim Jong Il was succeeded by his youngest son, present leader Kim Jong Un.

According to Radio Free Asia, the ban has been confirmed and all leisure activities have been prohibited in the country for the next 11 days. During these days, residents cannot go grocery shopping or drinking. Also, if anyone breaks the rule, then they will be arrested, a report from Radio Free Asia stated.

“Even if your family member dies during the mourning period, you are not allowed to cry out loud and the body must be taken out after it’s over. People cannot even celebrate their own birthdays if they fall within the mourning period,” a resident of North Korea was quoted saying to Radio Free Asia.

The resident further asserted that in the past there have been many people who were caught drinking during the mourning period. They were immediately arrested and treated as ideological criminals; the unnamed resident claimed. He also added that after being arrested the people are taken away and never seen again.

Like every year, Kim paid respect at the memorial of his father at the state’s mausoleum where the embalmed body of Kim Jong Il lies along with that of Kim Il Sung, former president of North Korea. During previous milestone anniversaries like the first and fifth, Kim had organised national meetings honouring his father.

Meanwhile, the state-run newspapers have published articles praising Kim Jong Il while state TV showed songs and documentaries on the late leader. However, few sources claim that the police had imposed a similar ban at the beginning of the month to ensure “appropriate mood” among the people.

Additionally, North Korea has planned various events during this time that include a public display of Kim Jong Il's photography and art, an exhibition, a flower named after him and a concert.