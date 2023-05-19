Accusing the US and South Korea of “nuclear blackmail”, North Korea has pledged to take action against the two countries in the wake of joint military drills.

Lately, US and South Korean forces have been staging intensified series of annual springtime exercises. These include air and sea drills involving a US aircraft carrier and heavy bombers.

Calling the exercises “warmongers’ madness”, North Korea has constantly criticised the two countries for trying to invade its territory.

A report by state media KCNA said, “Their plot to crush us militarily is another clear indication that the enemy warmongers’ madness has reached a point where it cannot be overlooked.”

“The frantic nuclear war fuss among US and puppet warlike bellwethers is bound to trigger corresponding responses,” it added.

Pyongyang would continue to develop its weapons programmes, KCNA said, calling it a “legitimate right of a sovereign state to have more powerful means of self-defence” to fend off “serious situations and prospective threats”.

Meanwhile, North Korea has been ramping up its defence by unveiling designs for new, smaller nuclear warheads, firing an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the US and testing what it called a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone.

This week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a military satellite station, saying successfully launching a spy satellite is an “urgent requirement of the prevailing security environment”.

Kim has said he prioritised a spy satellite programme as part of efforts to advance surveillance technology to improve the country’s ability to strike targets in a crisis.

The reclusive country in December conducted what it called an important “final phase” test for a spy satellite and said it would complete preparations for the launch by April.\

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.