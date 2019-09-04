North Carolina court strikes down state legislative map as unconstitutional gerrymander

(Reuters) - A North Carolina court on Tuesday struck down the Republican-drawn state legislative map as an illegal gerrymander and gave lawmakers two weeks to enact new district lines for next year's elections.

A three-judge panel in Wake County Superior Court said the state Senate and state House district lines discriminated against Democratic voters in violation of the state constitution's free elections, equal protection and free speech clauses.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

