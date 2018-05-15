You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

North and South Korea to hold high-level talks on 16 May, will discuss steps to uphold pledge to denuclearise peninsula

World Reuters May 15, 2018 09:50:00 IST

Seoul: North Korea and South Korea agreed on Tuesday to hold high-level inter-Korea talks on 16 May to discuss steps needed to uphold the pledge to denuclearise the Korean peninsula, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in cross the military demarcation line to the South side at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone. AP

File image of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. AP

The meeting will discuss specific plans needed to carry out the 27 April inter-Korea summit declaration, which includes pledges to finally end a seven-decade war this year, and pursue “complete denuclearisation”.

“The South and North will hold a high-level inter-Korea meeting on 16 May in the Peace House in Panmunjom, to discuss implementation of ‘Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification of the Korean Peninsula,” the Unification Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting would be the latest in a series of actions taken by North Korea that have spurred hopes that the seven-decade conflict on the Korean Peninsula may be coming to an end.

North Korea has scheduled the dismantlement of its nuclear bomb test site for sometime between 23-25 May in order to uphold its pledge to discontinue nuclear tests, the country’s state media reported on Saturday, a month ahead of a planned North Korea-US summit in Singapore.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will meet on 12 June, a scenario that seemed improbable given the insults and threats exchanged between the two leaders in the past year.

Wednesday’s inter-Korea talks will see North Korea send a 29-member delegation led by Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the ‘Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the country’. Also in the delegation will be Kim Yun-hyok, vice-minister of Railways, and Won Kil-U, vice-minister of Physical Culture and Sports.

From South Korea, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon will led a team of five.


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 09:50 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores