Norfolk Naval Shipyard reports shooter, police say it was false alarm

(Reuters) - Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia, said on Thursday that it was on lockdown after initial reports of an active shooter situation, but police said it was a false alarm.

After sending a SWAT team to the U.S. Navy facility, Portsmouth police declared that there was no shooter in the building where the report originated, spokesman Lieutenant Bryant Hall said.

The report was a false alarm, he said.

The shipyard had posted an alert on its Facebook page that said, "All personnel should remain sheltered in place. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. This is NOT a drill."

A police spokesman in nearby Norfolk, Virginia, also said the department had received no reports of an incident.

"We have not been notified as an agency of there being an active shooter," police spokesman Corporal William Pickering said by telephone. "If there was, we would have been immediately notified."

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis and Peter Szekely; editing by Grant McCool)

