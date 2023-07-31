Nordic governments seek to de-escalate tension as more Korans are burned

As the governments of the two Nordic nations announced they were looking into methods to legally ban such acts in an effort to defuse escalating tensions with numerous Muslim nations, more Korans were burned on Monday in Sweden and Denmark.

The burning or other destruction of copies of the Koran during rallies in Denmark and Sweden in recent weeks has outraged Muslim nations, who have urged that the Nordic governments put an end to the burnings.

The Danish government announced on Sunday that, if it were determined that such protests would have “significant negative consequences for Denmark, not least with regard to security,” it would look for a “legal tool” that would allow authorities to interfere.

“The fact that we are signalling both in Denmark and abroad that we are working on it will hopefully help de-escalate the problems we are facing,” Rasmussen told journalists following a meeting with foreign policy speakers of parliament on Monday.

“It is not because we feel pressured to do so, but it is our political analysis that it is in the best interest of all of us,” Rasmussen said, adding: “We shouldn’t just sit and wait for this to explode.”

However, on Monday, Korans were burned in both nations. A copy of the Koran seemed to have been burned outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm by an Iraqi refugee who has been the target of recent protests. Anti-Muslim demonstrators burnt the Koran outside the Saudi embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, and more were scheduled to occur later in the day.

The burning of the Koran has been condemned in the Nordic nations, but due to constitutional provisions safeguarding free expression, they are unable to stop it.

Both administrations have since clarified that they are taking legal reforms into consideration that would enable authorities to stop more burnings in unique circumstances.

Right-wing groups in both countries have criticised the efforts, with some arguing that freedom of speech cannot be compromised. This month, the Swedish government announced that it is looking at a similar option.

Tobias Billstrom, the foreign minister of Sweden, declared on Monday that he had written to every one of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) 57 members to clarify Sweden’s right to assembly and to denounce acts of islamophobia.

On Monday, an unusual meeting of OIC foreign ministers will be held to discuss the most recent events.

(With agency inputs)