Nobel Prize-winning group ICAN welcomes Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un meeting but calls threats reckless

Geneva: Nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea are welcome, but the bullying and threats that led up to them were reckless and it is South Korea that should get credit, the Nobel Prize-winning anti-nuclear campaign group ICAN said on Thursday.

Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, said US president Donald Trump was not responsible for bringing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table, since each hostile tweet merely prompted an equally hostile reaction from Pyongyang.

“It’s not a very stable way of conducting international relations, by threatening to mass murder a whole country,” Fihn told reporters in Geneva.

She said the politics were imbued with “toxic masculinity”, referring to a tweet in which Trump said his nuclear button was bigger and more powerful than North Korea’s. “It feels a little bit like a measuring contest, and a safety blanket and a ‘show how tough you are’ which is extremely concerning,” she said, speaking ahead of a two-week conference on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.