Hong Kong Legislative Council has 'no time set aside' for debate on extradition law; traffic restored day after protests by thousands

Hong Kong: A Hong Kong Legislative Council official said no time has been set aside for debate on a highly controversial extradition law that has drawn large-scale protests.

The announcement on Thursday from council official Cicely Wong appeared to show the impact of Wednesday's street demonstrations, along with statements of concern from foreign governments, business associations and the legal profession. Those voices have joined supporters of human rights and the free press who have long warned of growing restrictions on civil rights in the former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 2019.

Thousands of people filled streets in Hong Kong in recent days to oppose proposed legislation. Traffic was restored in the city the day after the clashes between police and protesters who oppose the legislation that would allow criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China where they could face unfair trials on political charges.

After days of silence, Chinese state media is characterising the largely peaceful demonstrations in Hong Kong as a "riot" and accusing protesters of "violent acts".

In an editorial featuring a photo of a bloodied officer, the state-run China Daily said Wednesday evening that protesters are using the Bill "to tarnish the image of the government". Xinhua state news agency said protesters used "sharpened iron poles" and bricks against police.

Police officers fired tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets at demonstrators on Wednesday, after well-organised protesters breached their cordon, forcing the Assembly to postpone the debate. About 70 people were hurt.

Protesters said they were seeking to block the passage of the legislation they see as part of Beijing's moves to tighten its grip over the former British colony.

Heavy rain on Thursday morning kept fresh protests from following those Wednesday by thousands of activists who shut down government headquarters and the Legislative Council on the day it was to debate the extradition Bill.

