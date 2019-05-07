No survivors found in Mexico crash of jet carrying 13 people

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - There were no survivors when private jet crashed between the U.S. city of Las Vegas and Monterrey in northern Mexico with at least 13 people on board, authorities said on Monday.

The wreckage of the plane was found via aerial surveillance in a remote mountainous zone in the northern municipality of Ocampo, the Coahuila government said in a statement.

A photograph published on local television network Milenio showed what it said were the burnt remnants of the plane, broken into pieces, spread over charred earth.

The Coahuila state government said in a statement the flight plan listed 13 people on board, though some media reported that there were 14 on the plane. It said no survivors were found.

A separate list published in several Mexican media listed an additional passenger not on the Coahuila list.

Mexican media reported that the passengers had been to a boxing match between Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and U.S. fighter Daniel Jacobs in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The nationalities of the victims were not immediately clear. The surnames of the three crew and 10 passengers published by the Coahuila government were all Hispanic.

In a statement, Canada's Bombardier Inc identified the jet as a Challenger 601 and said the plane had gone missing about 150 nautical miles from the northern Mexican city of Monclova.

Expressing its condolences to the victims, the company said it had been in touch with Canada's transportation safety board and would work with the investigating authorities.

Mexican broadcaster Televisa reported the twin-engine jet lost contact on Sunday with air traffic controllers sometime after 5:20 p.m. local time (2220 GMT) as the pilot descended to avoid a storm.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon, Noe Torres, Ana Isabel Martinez, David Alire Garcia and Allison Lampert; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien, Lisa Shumaker and David Gregorio)

