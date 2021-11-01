No-shave November 2021: History, significance and all you need to know about the campaign

The No-Shave November campaign is observed every year in order to raise awareness around the hair which cancer patients lose

November has begun and posts related to No-Shave November have started doing the rounds again on social media. The No-Shave November campaign is observed every year in order to raise awareness around the hair which cancer patients lose. The motive behind No-Shave November is to let our hair grow freely and to donate the money we spend on haircare to cancer patients. Last year, through the No-Shave November campaign, around 1.76 million dollars were raised.

The campaign does not just encourage men, but also motivates women in giving their scissors and clippers a miss during the month of November. One is supposed to say bye to the razor for a period of one month, including saying ‘no’ to shaving the beard too. The saved money is kept for people who are fighting against cancer and to raise awareness around it.

Since maintaining one’s hair can be difficult No-Shave November, here are some ways through which you can keep your hair neat and tidy:

Make sure to oil and wash your beard regularly. No oiling can also result in a dry scalp which can make the hair frizzy.

Use beard creams in order to give shape to your beard and also to keep it fuzz-free. However, do avoid synthetic items in creams and go for a beard balm.

Try changing your brush in order to give your hair a new style. You can use a round brush to give a soft look to your hair and beard.

Remember to maintain a healthy, vitamin-rich diet as your blood count and blood sugar level can affect the growth of your hair.

During No-Shave November, encourage your family and friends as well to join the campaign in order to donate to the ones battling cancer. Make an entire group of friends, create new ideas to style your hair, raise awareness and contribute heartily to the cause.