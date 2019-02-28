No rush on nuclear deal, says Donald Trump before meeting North Korea's Kim Jong-un for second day in Hanoi

Hanoi: North Korea's Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump met for a second day of talks in Hanoi Thursday aimed at building on their last meeting eight months ago.

That first historic summit in Singapore produced little more than a vaguely worded document committing to "complete denuclearisation" and observers say concrete steps will need to be laid out at their second meeting in Hanoi.

But Trump appeared to temper expectations of any major breakthroughs, telling reporters Thursday he was "in no rush", saying results would be achieved over the longer term.

"We are going to see, there is no rush, we want to do the right deal," he said as he sat down with Kim at the luxury Metropole hotel.

For his part, Kim promised to "do my best to achieve a great, ultimately good outcome."

They had "walked side by side to Hanoi", where the summit was taking place, and were "continuing great dialogue", he added.

The leaders have met face-to-face once again this morning. They are scheduled to sign a declaration.

Trump will hold a press conference before leaving Vietnam Thursday evening, while Kim will stay on for a state visit until his departure this weekend.

Days ahead of the summit, Donald Trump said he was in no hurry to achieve denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. Ahead of the summit, on Wednesday, he again tweeted an "AWESOME" future for North Korea if his "friend" agrees to give up his nuclear arsenal.

Hours before the high-stakes dinner, Trump again said that he was not walking back on US' demands for North Korea's denuclearisation.

According to Foreign Policy magazine, a series of reports have indicated little progress on elimination of North Korea's nuclear weapons in advance of the Hanoi meeting. This concern was raised even as US has been willing to engage with North Korea along the lines of the Sunshine Policy: the approach embraced by progressive South Korean leaders from Kim Dae-jung to Moon Jae-in.

The idea, the report states, is a simple one: "Hostility causes Kim to cling to his nuclear weapons, as the cold wind makes people pull their coats more tightly around themselves. But the warm sun can cause those same people to willingly abandon their coats. The idea is that the same approach might cause Kim to abandon his nuclear weapons, or at least his hostility to his neighbors".

