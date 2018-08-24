'No mention of terrorism' in Imran Khan-Mike Pompeo phone discussion, says Pakistan; refutes US statement

The Foreign Ministry of Pakistan has responded to US State Department's statement issued regarding the phone call that took place between state secretary Mike Pompeo and Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

Pakistan's foreign minister, Mohammad Faisal, tweeted that," Pakistan takes exception to the factually incorrect statement issued by US State Dept on today’s phone call between prime minster Khan and Secretary Pompeo. There was no mention at all in the conversation about terrorists operating in Pakistan. This should be immediately corrected."

Faisal was referring to US state department spokesperson Heather Nauert's statement in said that "Pompeo, in his talks with Khan, sought decisive action against all terrorists operating in the country qand discussed Pakistan's vital role in promoting the peace process in war-torn Afghanistan." Heather also mentioned in her statement that "Pompeo has expressed his willingness to work with the new Pakistan government towards building a productive bilateral relationship."

Meanwhile, according to reports Pompeo is likely to visit Islamabad in the first week of September to hold talks with newly-elected prime minister, becoming the first foreign dignitary to meet Imran Khan. Khan, in his victory speech on 26 July had said that he wants a "balanced relation between Pakistan and America which should be mutually beneficial and not one-sided".