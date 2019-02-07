No deadline for U.S.' Afghan troop withdrawal: Taliban delegate to talks

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The time of the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is not fixed yet and negotiations on the issue are in progress, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the head of the Taliban delegation to peace talks on Moscow, said on Wednesday.

The talks involving Taliban officials and the opposition were "very satisfactory", former Afghan president Hamid Karzai said.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; editing by John Stonestreet)

