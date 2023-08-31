In a bid to move attention from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s age, the Kremlin is planning to exclude politicians under the age of 50 from contesting the upcoming presidential elections.

Russian outlet Meduza quoted two unnamed Kremlin insiders discussing the elections that are slated for 2024.

The move will ensure that Putin does not appear older compared to his contenders.

Although the Kremlin has no authority to determine the candidates of presidential elections, in practice, it has been accused of manipulation.

The sources cited by Meduza said that candidates from the New People Party could pose a problem, especially member of the State Duma Vladislav Davankov who is 39 years old.

“He wouldn’t garner a big percentage, of course, but an energetic young candidate might make the voters think about the president’s age,” one of the sources said.

“No dark horses [on March 17, 2024, when Russia’s presidential election is scheduled to take place],” another source said.

Putin’s old age poses a considerable challenge as most voters have ranked age as something they dislike most about their current president.

Russian presidential elections

Russia will go to polls next year amid war. Putin has been in power since 2012 and theoretically, his term is supposed to end in 2024.

The 70-year-old Russian president will face competition from candidates of far-right Liberal-Democratic Party, the Communist Party, and the center-left New People Party.

Earlier this month, a Kremlin spokesperson said that Russia doesn’t need to hold presidential elections next year because it’s “obvious” that Putin will win.

“Mr, Putin will be reelected next year with more than 90 percent of the vote,” he added.