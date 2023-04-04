Nipping social instability in the bud: China deploying more officers for grass-roots policing

New Delhi: In an attempt to nip any social instability in the bud, China is planning to send out more officers to do grass-roots policing across the country, according to a report.

According to a South China Morning Post report, citing a document outlining the three-year plan posted to the ministry’s website last month, Ministry of Public Security aims to “make every effort to strengthen the grass-roots foundation of national security and social stability”.

As per the plan, to keep a close watch on the activities of its citizens more officers will be deployed to police stations, residential communities in cities, and villages in rural areas.

According to the report, citing observers, the move to strengthen surveillance and control was prompted by concern over recent protests at the local level.

Suppressing discontent

A politics academic, who is based in mainland China, told South China Morning Post that the idea behind the move is to suppress discontent on issues ranging from unemployment to pensions. In the same vein, he also said that sending more police out across the country would be a strain on government budgets.

“At the grass-roots level, there have been some loud voices of opposition heard, so (the authorities want to) strengthen control by deploying more police,” he was quoted as saying by South China Morning Post. Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, told the media outlet that the plan signalled a focus on maintaining regime stability, especially after the recent protests. “I think it’s very clear that Xi (Jinping) is quite concerned about his own power and stability,” Wu said.

Deployment at police stations, residential communities

According to the plan, at least 40 per cent of the police force in all cities and counties will be sent to work at police stations. And at least 40 per cent of those personnel will be deployed to residential communities. In cities, public security bureaus in municipal districts are “encouraged” to send more officers – at least 50 per cent of the force – to do grass-roots policing. The ministry, meanwhile, aims to have at least one police officer for every village in China’s rural areas by the end of 2025. While these measures have been already been introduced by some cities in Shandong, Sichuan and Henan provinces in recent years, it is the first time these requirements have been made at the national level. Late last year, rare protests were held in major cities including Beijing and Shanghai over the country’s strict Covid-19 controls, which were abruptly abandoned soon after. In another protest in February, retirees took to the streets of Wuhan over cuts to health insurance. Following the protests, China tightened its control over social media by targeting users who hit “like” on inappropriate social media posts after it faced massive criticism online over the government’s zero-COVID policy. The government authorities have been empowered to restrict posts and comments on social media. With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.